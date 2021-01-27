UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports Four New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and one historical case on Wednesday.

There have been no new cases in the community to report.

New border cases came from India, the Philippines and the United States. They all have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 68, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,938, said a ministry statement.

On Tuesday, a total of 10,812 tests were processed. Almost three quarters of these were taken from across Northland and Auckland. A community case was found in Northland earlier this week after zero community cases for months in New Zealand.

"It's encouraging to see testing numbers remain high and it's also good to see the majority of these tests were taken from the focus of the latest response - Northland and Auckland," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement.

