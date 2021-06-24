UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports No New COVID-19 Cases After Massive Tests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after massive tests following raised alert level in the Wellington region.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the situation is "reassuring." Wellington region raised its COVID-19 alert to level 2 from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, after a visiting Sydney traveler tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia on June 21.

This was the first COVID-19 case brought by an Australian traveler to New Zealand after the two countries opened a quarantine free travel bubble in April.

The quarantine free travel from Australia's New South Wales to New Zealand was paused on Wednesday, and would be under constant review, said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Under Alert Level 2, gathering sizes are limited to fewer than 100 people, impacting most of the church services, weddings and other mass events. There are also required physical distancing in public places of two meters, which the hospitality industry must comply with. Face masks remain mandatory on all public transport.

