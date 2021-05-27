New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

The original place of departure of the newly imported case is to be confirmed.

The case flew via Qatar and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 21, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,314, it said.