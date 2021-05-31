UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports One New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:20 AM

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

The newly imported case came from India and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 17, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,317, said a statement from the ministry.

The pause in New Zealand's quarantine free travel with Australia's Victoria state will be extended till 7:59 p.m. on Friday (June 4).

