UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports One New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

The newly imported case came from India and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, said a ministry statement.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,353, it said.

Related Topics

India Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

9 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

24 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

30 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.