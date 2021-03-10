New Zealand reports reduced card spending during COVID-19 restrictions

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Kiwis' spending fell across the board in February, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021, with the total electronic card spending fell by 3.2 percent, Stats NZ said.

"COVID-19 alert level restrictions on movements and activity can impact the nation's spending patterns," business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said in a statement.

"The seven days of restrictions from the 14th of February, particularly the three days that Auckland spent in level 3 and the rest of the country in level 2, are likely to have driven lower spending levels in February," Duoba said.

While spending dropped for all sectors, this fall was particularly driven by reduced spending in main sectors including non-retail industries, such as postal services, travel agencies, and medical services, as well as consumable goods, such as supermarkets, specialized food, and liquor sales, she said.

"With the border closure preventing tourists from enjoying the Kiwi summer, New Zealand's hospitality industry is still feeling the pinch," said Duoba.