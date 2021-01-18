UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Sunday.

There are no new cases in the community. One of the new cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious, said a health ministry statement on Monday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 85, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,906, the statement said

Related Topics

Sunday Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

8 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.