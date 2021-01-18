New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Sunday.

There are no new cases in the community. One of the new cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious, said a health ministry statement on Monday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 85, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,906, the statement said