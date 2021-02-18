New Zealand reports three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Thursday. There are no new cases in the community after six community cases were found over the past few days.

The three new border cases have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

"No further cases in the community provides continued reassurance that our swift, all of system response continues to be a highly effective reaction to the Auckland February cases," said a ministry statement.

The ministry requires all public transport users to wear mask. This includes all domestic flights, buses, trains, and ferries except for the larger Cook Strait ferries.

Children under 12 are exempt, it said.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 46, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,988, it added.

A dry run of the end-to-end process shows New Zealand's COVID-19 vaccination program is ready to roll from Saturday, when the first border workers will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

"The trial run took place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch yesterday afternoon, ahead of the vaccination program formally kicking off on Saturday," Hipkins said.