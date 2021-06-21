UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports Three Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:30 PM

New Zealand reports three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

The three newly imported cases came from Germany, Afghanistan and India and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 23, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,364, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one, the statement said.

