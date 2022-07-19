UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports Two Community Cases Of Omicron BA.2.75 Among 10,772 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

New Zealand reports two community cases of Omicron BA.2.75 among 10,772 new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON,July 19 Xinhua/APP) :New Zealand reported two community cases of Omicron BA.2.75 on Tuesday, the first time this subvariant has been detected in the country.

Both cases are linked to known imported cases and are isolating at home, said the Ministry of Health.

This is in addition to the six BA.2.75 cases previously reported, which are all associated with recent travel overseas.

BA.2.

75 is a recently identified second generation subvariant of BA.2, the dominant variant circulating in New Zealand at this stage. BA.2.75 has only been recently identified as distinct from BA.2, and evidence on its transmissibility, immune evasiveness and severity is still preliminary and emerging, the ministry said.

New Zealand recorded 10,772 new community cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths from the pandemic, it said, adding 348 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas.

Related Topics

All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

24 minutes ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

60 minutes ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.