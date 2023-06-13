UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Residents Take Fewer But Longer Overseas Trips: Statistics

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:New Zealand residents took fewer overseas trips but for longer durations in the April 2023 year compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, with more trips visiting friends and relatives, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Tuesday.

An increase in the proportion of New Zealand residents taking longer trips overseas in the April 2023 year may reflect pent-up demand after two years of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen islam said.

"There was a higher proportion visiting friends and relatives in 2023 and relatively fewer for business, compared with 2019," Islam said.

Longer trips, such as trips of three weeks or more dominated visits to India, Britain, the Philippines, and China, he said.

There were 1.99 million New Zealand resident arrivals in the April 2023 year, which is 65 percent of the 3.06 million who arrived back in April 2019 year, Stats NZ said.

