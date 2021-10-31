UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Retail Sector Appeals To Loosen COVID-19 Restriction

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand retail sector appeals to loosen COVID-19 restriction

WELLINGTON, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand's retail trade association Retail NZ asked the government on Sunday to move to Step 2 of the Auckland Roadmap this week, and to get stores in Auckland and the Waikato region open after nearly 11 weeks of lockdown.

"While the government ultimately planning to introduce a new Traffic Light system called the COVID Protection Framework, we are still stuck in the old Alert Level system, and at Step 1 of the so-called Auckland Roadmap," Retail NZ's Chief Executive Greg Harford said in a announcement.

He called for the opening of retail sector with necessary safety measures, citing "enormous mental and financial harm being caused by the current lockdown.""There is real concern that the ongoing lockdown could extend up to Christmas or even into the New Year, which would be simply catastrophic for the survival of businesses and the retention of jobs", Harford said.

Related Topics

Christmas Traffic Alert Auckland Sunday Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.