New Zealand Rugby backs plan to sell stake in All Blacks to US investors

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand Rugby backed a controversial plan to sell a stake in the famed All Blacks to US investors Thursday, describing it as "a revolutionary turning point for rugby".

The NZR's provincial unions unanimously backed the deal with California-based Silver Lake Partners at its annual general meeting in Wellington, although it still needs approval from the rugby players' association.

"We believe it is an exciting and truly transformational opportunity that can benefit the entire game for generations to come," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.