UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Rules Out Covid Exemption To Host NRL Grand Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

New Zealand rules out Covid exemption to host NRL Grand Final

Wellington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poured cold water Monday on Australian hopes that their National Rugby League grand final could be played in front of a crowd in Auckland.

NRL officials had raised the prospect of moving the October showpiece to Eden Park to avoid taking a financial hit if it was played in an empty stadium while Australia is in lockdown during a rampant Covid outbreak.

All the rugby league fraternity required was the same quarantine dispensation the Australian rugby union side received to play the All Blacks in Auckland.

Australia's latest outbreak prompted New Zealand to suspend its cross-border travel bubble but the Wallabies were allowed in on a special economic exemption, with their Tests in New Zealand said to be worth around NZ$17-20 million (US$12-14 million) in spending.

"Those exemptions are based on economic impact and the grand final would qualify for that," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo told reporters.

But Ardern was adamant the Wallabies' exemption was a one-off and said the NRL grand finalists would be subject to two weeks quarantine like everyone else.

She said the rugby union side came in during a one-week window after the travel bubble suspension was announced.

"That's now over," she added. "The NRL teams would have to go into quarantine just like every other New Zealander from Australia." The timing of the game would also be a factor with a late kick-off to meet the needs of Australian broadcasters meaning a near midnight finish.

Residents in the Eden Park neighbourhood are notoriously vocal in their opposition to late-night noise.

"If the NRL put a suggestion to us, I'm sure that we would give it due consideration," Ardern said.

"But those are all the factors that we would weigh up, and it would be a hard ask."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Water Auckland Same October All From National Refinery Limited Million Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

10 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

10 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

12 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

12 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

13 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.