WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' visit to China will bring benefits to business export sectors, said the official New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

"The business delegation traveling with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to China will have a dual focus that will benefit New Zealand's economy and relationship with China," said the NZTE in a recent statement. The NZTE is the government agency in charge of promoting New Zealand businesses to grow internationally.

Accompanied by 29 delegates, Hipkins is currently leading a trade delegation encompassing a range of export sectors such as tourism and education, on a visit to China from Sunday to Friday.

The delegates would benefit from the visit, and in turn, provide a boost for New Zealand's profile in China, said Andrew White, regional director for Greater China of NZTE.

A series of briefings were arranged for the delegates to enhance their understanding of China and the dynamics affecting its economy, White said.

"Of course, many of the delegates are very experienced and already have successful business operations in China, but change is constant here," he said.