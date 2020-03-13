UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Scraps Big Pacific Festival Over Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

New Zealand scraps big Pacific festival over virus fears

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand cancelled one of the Pacific's largest cultural festivals on Friday, saying there was too much risk of attendees contracting coronavirus then spreading it throughout vulnerable island nations.

Auckland's annual Pasifika Festival normally attracts more than 60,000 people from across the region and is billed as the biggest Polynesian celebration in the world.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she feared allowing it to proceed could lead to an outbreak similar to the measles epidemic in Samoa late last year that killed 83 people, mostly babies and toddlers.

"New Zealand has a responsibility, as the gateway to the Pacific, to do what we can to prevent any chance of transmission into the Pacific," she told reporters.

"Because of the ability of their health system to cope with cases, it would be hugely damaging -- we've already seen what happened with measles." A combination of geographic isolation and under-resourced health infrastructure makes containing outbreaks particularly difficult in the Pacific islands.

Ardern said the festival, due to be held this weekend, would have brought together people from the islands who would have then returned home, potentially dispersing the virus.

"That was a risk there was no appetite for," she said.

New Zealand, most notably Auckland, serves as a hub for Pacific islanders and some epidemiologists criticised New Zealand for not doing enough over the measles outbreak to contain the illness.

French Polynesia recorded the South Pacific's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday when it was revealed parliamentarian Maina Sage had tested positive.

There have been two confirmed cases of the virus in the US state of Hawaii but no others on Pacific islands, with suspected cases in the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Tonga and Palau all testing negative.

New Zealand has had just five confirmed cases and no fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Auckland Lead Palau Tonga Marshall Islands Samoa Fiji Hub All From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

8 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

8 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

8 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

8 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.