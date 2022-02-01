New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough rapid antigen tests (RATs) to help New Zealand through a widespread Omicron outbreak in the coming months, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Tuesday.

Over the last week, the government has been in contact with a variety of rapid antigen test manufacturers.

Those efforts have resulted in securing an additional 36 million tests for delivery over the next two months which corresponds with a predicted rise in Omicron cases, Verrall said in a statement.

These additional 36 million tests are on top of the 16.9 million orders already confirmed for delivery in February. Along with the 5.1 million tests already in the country, New Zealanders will have access to over 55 million rapid antigen tests in the coming two months, Verrall said.