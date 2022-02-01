UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Secures Extra 36 Mln Rapid Antigen Tests For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough rapid antigen tests (RATs) to help New Zealand through a widespread Omicron outbreak in the coming months, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Tuesday.

Over the last week, the government has been in contact with a variety of rapid antigen test manufacturers.

Those efforts have resulted in securing an additional 36 million tests for delivery over the next two months which corresponds with a predicted rise in Omicron cases, Verrall said in a statement.

These additional 36 million tests are on top of the 16.9 million orders already confirmed for delivery in February. Along with the 5.1 million tests already in the country, New Zealanders will have access to over 55 million rapid antigen tests in the coming two months, Verrall said.

Related Topics

February Government Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

22 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

23 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

24 minutes ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

24 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Fina ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

24 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>