Open Menu

New Zealand Sees Annual Net Migration Gain Of 86,800 In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

New Zealand sees annual net migration gain of 86,800 in 2023

WELLINGTON, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand saw a net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year, reversing a net migration loss of 17,600 in the June 2022 year, according to estimates released by the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

Citizens of India, Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji drove net migration gains in the June 2023 year, it said.

"Arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens continued to be the main driver of New Zealand's net migration gain in the June 2023 year," Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen islam said.

The net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens, according to Stats NZ.

Months since November 2022 have averaged net migration gains of about 12,000 non-New Zealand citizens a month, which is high by historical standards, Islam said.

Related Topics

India China Driver South Africa Fiji Philippines June November New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

28 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

33 minutes ago
 Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

2 hours ago
Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

19 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous