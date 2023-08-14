New Zealand sees annual net migration gain of 86,800 in 2023

WELLINGTON, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand saw a net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year, reversing a net migration loss of 17,600 in the June 2022 year, according to estimates released by the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

Citizens of India, Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji drove net migration gains in the June 2023 year, it said.

"Arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens continued to be the main driver of New Zealand's net migration gain in the June 2023 year," Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen islam said.

The net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens, according to Stats NZ.

Months since November 2022 have averaged net migration gains of about 12,000 non-New Zealand citizens a month, which is high by historical standards, Islam said.