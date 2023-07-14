New Zealand sees one of highest increase in cooling demand days as global temperatures rise: study

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cooler countries like New Zealand, Canada, and Britain will likely see the greatest relative increase in the number of days that cooling will be needed each year as global temperatures rise, according to an international study published on Friday.

The researchers from the University of Oxford simulated likely temperatures around the world under 1.5 and 2 degrees of global warming to estimate the demand for cooling in different countries.

The study led by Jesus Miranda published in Nature Sustainability, a top scientific journal, shows that New Zealand is in the top 10 countries, tying third, with a nearly 24 percent relative increase in cooling demand days as the world moves from 1.

5 to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The 2015 Paris Agreement recognized that 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is a critical threshold beyond which the world enters "dangerous climate change," which will be experienced through more intense and frequent extreme events, like storm-induced flooding. It is also manifest on hotter days that cause heat stress.