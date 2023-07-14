Open Menu

New Zealand Sees One Of Highest Increase In Cooling Demand Days As Global Temperatures Rise: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

New Zealand sees one of highest increase in cooling demand days as global temperatures rise: study

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cooler countries like New Zealand, Canada, and Britain will likely see the greatest relative increase in the number of days that cooling will be needed each year as global temperatures rise, according to an international study published on Friday.

The researchers from the University of Oxford simulated likely temperatures around the world under 1.5 and 2 degrees of global warming to estimate the demand for cooling in different countries.

The study led by Jesus Miranda published in Nature Sustainability, a top scientific journal, shows that New Zealand is in the top 10 countries, tying third, with a nearly 24 percent relative increase in cooling demand days as the world moves from 1.

5 to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The 2015 Paris Agreement recognized that 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is a critical threshold beyond which the world enters "dangerous climate change," which will be experienced through more intense and frequent extreme events, like storm-induced flooding. It is also manifest on hotter days that cause heat stress.

Related Topics

World Canada Paris Oxford 2015 From Agreement Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

15 minutes ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

1 hour ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

3 hours ago
PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous