New Zealand Sees Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021

Published February 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The number of new homes consented in 2021 rose 24 percent year on year, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

A record 48,899 new homes were consented in 2021, up 24 percent from 2020, construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said in a statement.

Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. That record stood for 47 years until the year ended March 2021 when 41,028 new homes were consented, statistics show.

"This concludes a record-breaking year for new home consents," with multi-unit homes surging 36 percent to 23,335 in 2021, and stand-alone houses rising 15 percent to 25,564, compared with 2020, Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, flats, and units, apartments, and retirement village units.

