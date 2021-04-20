New Zealand sees slow growth in life expectancy

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Life expectancy continues to increase in New Zealand, although the change over time has slowed, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

Life expectancy at birth for the New Zealand population as a whole is 80 years for males, and 83.5 years for females, based on death rates in the 2017-2019 period, Stats NZ said.

Life expectancy for males has increased by 0.5 years from the 2012-2014 period, and by two years from 2005-2007, and that for females has increased by 0.

3 years and 1.3 years respectively, it said.

"While life expectancy is still increasing, the increase over the last few years is smaller than in the past," population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said in a statement.

"Increases in life expectancy were highest in the late 1980s to early 2000s," Slack said.The gap between male and female life expectancy at birth has narrowed from 4.1 years in 2005-2007 to 3.5 years in 2017-2019, statistics show.