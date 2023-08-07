New Zealand sends ambulances with medical aid to Ukraine

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Amid Russia's war on Ukraine, ambulances with medical aid from New Zealand reached the war-hit nation on Monday after a three-month journey.

According to Tenby Powell, leader of Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation charity organization, seven ambulances filled with medical aid were transported to Ukraine through Poland.

The ambulances arrived at the Polish-Ukraine border early on Monday.

Powell said the ambulances hit the road on May 04 and finally reached the port of Antwerp in Belgium last week, according to radio New Zealand.

Powell said the aid would be handed over to red zone hospitals after arriving in Kyiv.

"We just want to make sure they go to the right hospitals and the right medical units," Powell said.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,300 civilians and wounded more than 16,600, according to the latest UN figures.