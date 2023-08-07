Open Menu

New Zealand Sends Ambulances With Medical Aid To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

New Zealand sends ambulances with medical aid to Ukraine

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Amid Russia's war on Ukraine, ambulances with medical aid from New Zealand reached the war-hit nation on Monday after a three-month journey.

According to Tenby Powell, leader of Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation charity organization, seven ambulances filled with medical aid were transported to Ukraine through Poland.

The ambulances arrived at the Polish-Ukraine border early on Monday.

Powell said the ambulances hit the road on May 04 and finally reached the port of Antwerp in Belgium last week, according to radio New Zealand.

Powell said the aid would be handed over to red zone hospitals after arriving in Kyiv.

"We just want to make sure they go to the right hospitals and the right medical units," Powell said.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,300 civilians and wounded more than 16,600, according to the latest UN figures.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Red Zone Road Powell Belgium Poland February May Border From Refugee New Zealand

Recent Stories

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

7 minutes ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

7 minutes ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

15 minutes ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

37 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous