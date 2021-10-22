UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Sets 90% Vaccine Target To End Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:10 AM

New Zealand sets 90% vaccine target to end lockdown

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand set a 90-percent vaccination target Friday for scrapping lockdowns as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a plan to open up despite the stubborn grip of the Delta variant.

Ardern said her goal had shifted from eliminating Covid-19 to minimising its spread in the community by ramping up vaccinations.

She said the change meant New Zealanders would not be subject to stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns, provided they were fully inoculated.

"We cannot ask vaccinated people to stay home forever," she told reporters.

Around 86 percent of eligible New Zealanders have had their first vaccine dose and 68 percent are double jabbed.

Ardern won widespread praise for her initial coronavirus response, which involved strict lockdowns, rigorous contact-tracing and tight border restrictions.

The "Covid Zero" policy resulted in just 28 deaths in a population of five million and domestic life was near normal for long periods.

But Ardern said it was no longer viable due to an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant detected in Auckland in August.

"Its tentacles have reached into our communities and made it hard to shake, even using the best public health measures and the toughest restrictions we had available to us," she said.

Ardern said the new policy would give hope to almost two million Auckland residents who have been in hard lockdown for nine weeks.

"If you want summer, if you want to go to bars and restaurants, get vaccinated," she said.

"If you're vaccinated, you'll get to enjoy the things you love, secure in the knowledge that the people around you and the environment you're in are as safe as possible in the Covid world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Auckland August Border From Best Million Love New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

57 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

9 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

9 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.