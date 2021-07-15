UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Signs Hydrogen Cooperation Agreement With Singapore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

New Zealand signs hydrogen cooperation agreement with Singapore

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The signing of a cooperation agreement on low-carbon hydrogen between New Zealand and Singapore heralds the start of greater collaboration as both countries transform towards low carbon economies, New Zealand's Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said on Thursday.

The cooperation arrangement between New Zealand's Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the National Climate Change Secretariat was signed on Thursday by Woods and Tan See Leng, Singapore's second minister for trade and industry.

"This arrangement builds on the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership signed in 2019 and marks the start of a journey between our two countries to collaborate on the production, deployment and research into a new hydrogen economy," Woods said in a statement.

"Hydrogen is a key future fuel option that will help us meet our climate goals by enabling us to decarbonize transport and industry applications in particular that will be hard to electrify," she said, adding that New Zealand has an abundance of renewable energy that could be used to produce hydrogen, potentially for export.

Sharing knowledge about hydrogen, both from its use and deployment through small demonstration projects up to large scale construction, will assist both countries to transform their respective energy and transport sectors, Woods said.

This arrangement is the second such hydrogen cooperation document signed by New Zealand following the 2018 memorandum with Japan, she added.

Related Topics

Business Singapore Japan 2018 2019 From Agreement Industry Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

Harman makes flying start as British Open returns

3 minutes ago

Uniqlo parent firm downgrades outlook despite earn ..

3 minutes ago

PMD forecasts scattered rains on Eid Day: Spokesma ..

3 minutes ago

China's property loans see slower growth in June

3 minutes ago

MoHAP launches 2nd phase of &#039;Healthy and Posi ..

42 minutes ago

BFA forum on global economic development,security ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.