New Zealand signs hydrogen cooperation agreement with Singapore

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The signing of a cooperation agreement on low-carbon hydrogen between New Zealand and Singapore heralds the start of greater collaboration as both countries transform towards low carbon economies, New Zealand's Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said on Thursday.

The cooperation arrangement between New Zealand's Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the National Climate Change Secretariat was signed on Thursday by Woods and Tan See Leng, Singapore's second minister for trade and industry.

"This arrangement builds on the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership signed in 2019 and marks the start of a journey between our two countries to collaborate on the production, deployment and research into a new hydrogen economy," Woods said in a statement.

"Hydrogen is a key future fuel option that will help us meet our climate goals by enabling us to decarbonize transport and industry applications in particular that will be hard to electrify," she said, adding that New Zealand has an abundance of renewable energy that could be used to produce hydrogen, potentially for export.

Sharing knowledge about hydrogen, both from its use and deployment through small demonstration projects up to large scale construction, will assist both countries to transform their respective energy and transport sectors, Woods said.

This arrangement is the second such hydrogen cooperation document signed by New Zealand following the 2018 memorandum with Japan, she added.