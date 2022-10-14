UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Signs New Partnership Agreement With Cook Islands

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand signs new partnership agreement with Cook Islands

WELLINGTON, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) APP):New Zealand signed a new partnership agreement with the Cook Islands on Friday.

The new Statement of Partnership reflected a commitment to work together on issues of shared interests and importance, recognized the two countries' special links, and elevated the bilateral relationship to a new level of expanded cooperation, said New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta after signing it with the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Rarotonga, the Cook Islands.

This statement emphasizes shared priority areas and common goals, such as addressing climate change and strengthening resilience, enhancing security, and ensuring a sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19, Mahuta said.

New Zealand has supported the Cook Islands since the outset of the pandemic through vaccine rollouts, budget support, and improved access to advice and finance for businesses, she said, adding that further pandemic support to the Pacific country was also announced on Friday.

