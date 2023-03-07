UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Stand In Way Of Sri Lanka's World Test Final Quest

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:20 AM

New Zealand stand in way of Sri Lanka's world Test final quest

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :New Zealand will take momentum from their dramatic one-run win over England into this week's first Test against Sri Lanka, who could reach the ICC World Test Championship final with a 2-0 series sweep.

Tim Southee's hosts became just the fourth team to win a Test after following on as they secured a draw in the two-match series against England.

Kane Williamson, who became New Zealand's record run-scorer in the thrilling Wellington win, said it was vital to kick on after the Black Caps ended a seven-Test winless run.

"It's been a long time for us to get over the line," former skipper Williamson said ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Christchurch.

"We haven't had the results we would've liked, despite putting the work in, so it's nice to get those rewards.

"It's an important series for us now as we are looking to improve and we're focused in trying to put out better performances." Sri Lanka have only won two Tests of the 19 they have played in New Zealand.

But skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's side have extra incentive this time.

They can reach the WTC final against Australia with a 2-0 series triumph, providing India fail to beat Australia in the final Test in Ahmedabad, which also begins Thursday.

Sri Lanka are an improving and more consistent side under Chris Silverwood, who took over as head coach in April last year.

They beat Bangladesh 1-0 away and drew 1-1 at home with both Australia and Pakistan, all in two-Test series, since the former England fast bowler's appointment.

Their hopes of qualifying for the showpiece at The Oval in June were boosted when Australia clinched their place by winning the third Test against India in Indore inside three days last week.

"To get to the WTC final would be unbelievable," Silverwood said.

"But at the same time we know we've got a very good New Zealand team in front of us as well and we have to respect that, work hard, and try and earn that right." New Zealand retained the squad that beat England in Wellington while Sri Lanka brought in two uncapped players, the 23-year-old batsman Nishan Madushka and seam bowler Milan Rathnayake, 26.

Madushka forced his way into the Test squad after scoring two centuries and a double hundred in three appearances against the touring England Lions a few weeks ago.

Sri Lanka's preparations have been disrupted by rain, with the second day of their only warm-up match against a New Zealand board XI washed out on Sunday in Lincoln, just outside Christchurch.

Sri Lanka will also play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against New Zealand after the Tests.

New Zealand (from): Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will YoungSri Lanka (from): Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake

Related Topics

Pakistan India World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Lincoln Nice Indore Ahmedabad Milan Wellington Christchurch Same Conway Mitchell Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Henry Nicholls Kasun Rajitha Asitha Fernando Lahiru Kumara The Oval Turkish Lira April June Sunday National University All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

6 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

9 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

9 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

9 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.