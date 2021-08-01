UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Starts Mass Vaccination In Auckland To Raise Current Low Jab Rate

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:40 PM

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:New Zealand has started mass vaccination in Manukau, south of Auckland, with the aim of jabbing more than 5,000 people each day.

The government launched the first and largest mass rollout earlier this week, with a goal to have 16,000 people jabbed in three days. Auckland District Health board (DHB) said the event is designed to get large groups of people vaccinated efficiently and safely in a short period of time at a single venue.

Andy Zhang, who received his first jab here on Saturday, told Xinhua that more than 200 booths were set up in the Vodafone Events Center, an iconic arena designed for conferences and concerts.

"We were told to gather at Manukau Institute of Technology, a building nearby. And after double check with working staff, we jumped in a charted coach to be transported to the arena, and then directed to a seat in a booth, then awaiting vaccinator coming."The event was called "a vaccination Olympics" by associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

