New Zealand strengthens tourism workforce to revive industry

WELLINGTON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Aiming to stay as one of the world's top tourism destinations, New Zealand is supporting its tourism industry to build back "a better, stronger and more resilient tourism sector" after more than three years of pause due to COVID-19.

"With the borders open, international visitors are returning," Minister of Tourism Peeni Henare said in a press release on Wednesday.

This includes making sure the tourism workforce is skilled and supported through education as well as good career pathways, pay and working conditions, Henare said.

"We all want tourism to be a good career option, and that starts by ensuring it is," he said.