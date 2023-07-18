Open Menu

New Zealand Strengthens Youth Justice System Following Rampant Juvenile Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government is taking steps to strengthen the youth justice system following rampant juvenile crimes in large cities and an increase in unacceptable behavior in youth justice residences such as damage to facilities and roof stand-offs.

The reform includes adding two new high-needs units and legislation to make residences safer and more secure.

"When a young person is sent to a youth justice facility by the Court the public have an expectation that they will not only be held accountable for crimes such as ram raids but also receive the rehabilitation they need," said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday.

"Youth justice residences need to be secure, safe places," he said.

The prime minister decided to build two new youth justice units to cater to up to 30 higher-needs youth. The units will aim to provide more intensive support for the most serious offending and will predominantly cater to older teenagers.

These new units are expected to have the best-possible rehabilitation models for young offenders, Hipkins said.

