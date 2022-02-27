UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Strike Back As South Africa Stumble To 140-5

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

New Zealand strike back as South Africa stumble to 140-5

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held hope they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Sunday.

It gave the Proteas an overall lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293.

But there has been a momentum shift in the Test after South Africa dominated the first two days.

Day three went New Zealand's way after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on a docile wicket.

When South Africa started their second innings 71 runs ahead, New Zealand needed quick wickets and Tim Southee and Matt Henry obliged to have the tourists 38-3.

A Southee inswinger beat Sarel Erwee's bat and trapped the opener in front after he had scored eight off nine deliveries.

Southee then removed Dean Elgar who was smartly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell diving in front of first slip and was gone for 13.

Aiden Markram faced 25 balls before getting off the mark and gradually advanced to 14 before Henry, on a day when the short ball has been favoured, pitched up a yorker and Markram was bowled.

Rassie van der Dussen (45) and Temba Bavuma (23) steadied the South African innings with a 65-run stand in which van der Dussen was particularly hard on Neil Wagner as New Zealand's short-ball specialist tried to tempt the batsmen into the hook shot.

He took 13 off one Wagner over and in the process took a little gloss off what was otherwise an outstanding day for de Grandhomme who top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 120.

After taking 10 runs off three balls, van der Dussen popped a straightforward chance to square leg and as Wagner began to celebrate, de Grandhomme dropped the ball.

However, Wagner won the battle five runs later when he had van der Dussen caught and bowled and followed up with the dismissal of Bavuma.

New Zealand had resumed the day at 157 for five and with de Grandhomme leading the charge they put on 136 in 35 overs.

The Zimbabwean-born all-rounder produced his Test-best with an unbeaten 120 while Mitchell made 60.

Elgar turned to Wiaan Mulder to snap their century partnership but he lasted one over after de Grandhomme smacked back-to-back fours which led to the introduction of Keshav Maharaj who did make the breakthrough.

Mitchell had looked comfortable against the pace bowlers but was less certain against Maharaj's spin.

After edging one ball short of the sole slip, he played outside the line to the next and was trapped plumb in front.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen mopped up the tail with Rabada taking five for 60 and Jansen four for 98.

Related Topics

Century Christchurch Van Lead Mitchell South Africa Keshav Maharaj Colin De Grandhomme Sunday From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

11 hours ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

11 hours ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>