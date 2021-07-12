UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Supermarket Spending Increases In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:41 PM

New Zealand supermarket spending increases in June

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Overall card spending was up 0.9 percent in June, driven by spending on consumable goods, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Monday.

Card spending on consumables, which includes spending on groceries, liquor, and specialized food, was up 1.8 percent compared with May. This was the largest growth in any of the core retail industries in June, Stats NZ said.

"Supermarkets have seen the biggest rise in Kiwi spending in June," business statistics manager Ricky Ho said in a statement.

"With some particularly wild weather at the start and end of the month, New Zealanders may have been keener on stocking up on supplies and staying in," Ho said.

While consumables saw the largest increase, spending was steady across the board.

Retail spending was up 54 million NZ Dollars (37.7 million U.S. dollars), or 0.9 percent, and total spending was up 134 million NZ dollars (93.6 million U.S. dollars), or 1.6 percent, in June compared with May, statistics show.

"Spending remained robust in June, despite Wellington moving into and out of (COVID-19) alert level 2 towards the end of the month," Ho said.

"Unlike the March quarter, which saw several moves up and down COVID alert levels, the June quarter was largely spent at alert level 1," he said, adding this long stretch without COVID restrictions may have helped fuel a strong increase in card spending in the June quarter.

Related Topics

Weather Business Alert Ho Wellington March May June Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

34 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

56 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.