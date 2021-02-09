New Zealand suspends political, military ties with Myanmar after coup: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a military coup.

"Following the military coup, New Zealand is suspending all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters.