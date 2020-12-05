UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Swing Leaves West Indies Struggling For Survival

Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

New Zealand swing leaves West Indies struggling for survival

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A relentless swing attack spearheaded by Tim Southee left the West Indies struggling for survival with only four wickets left and a 185-run deficit after the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

Only a stubborn century partnership by Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph stalled New Zealand's hopes of dismissing the West Indies twice in one day.

Grey clouds and occasional showers over Seddon Park created the perfect platform for New Zealand's swing attack as the West Indies started the day at 49 without loss and lost 15 wickets for 285 runs.

They were crushed in their first innings for 138 for nine, with Shane Dowrich -- who suffered a hand injury on the first day -- not batting.

At stumps, they were 196 for six in their second innings in reply to New Zealand's formidable 519 for seven.

Blackwood was 80 not out, his 13th Test half century, with Joseph on 59, his highest score and their partnership worth 107 runs.

Southee relished the conditions with five wickets in the day, four in the first innings where the West Indies managed 138, and one in the second.

The remainder of the pace attack also cashed in to back up New Zealand's domination with the bat for most of the first two days when Kane Williamson forged a majestic 251.

