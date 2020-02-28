New Zealand takes further action against COVID-19 spread

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The New Zealand government announced new actions on Friday as it steps up response to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The government's priority continues to be the health and safety of New Zealanders," Health Minister David Clark said in a statement.

He said that enhanced travel restrictions would help limit the risk of the novel coronavirus entering the country.

Despite the newly announced actions, New Zealand's citizens and permanent residents will still be allowed to return home, though subject to a 14-day quarantine period, said Clark.

The new restrictions will come into force immediately and be applied initially until March 3, while the government will review the measures every two days.