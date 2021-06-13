UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Thrash England In 2nd Test To Seal Series Win

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

New Zealand thrash England in 2nd Test to seal series win

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand overpowered England by eight wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday as they sealed a 1-0 series win with more than a day to spare.

Set a target of just 38 after England tailender Olly Stone was out to the very first ball of the fourth day, the Blackcaps finished on 41-2.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham, leading the team in place of the injured Kane Williamson, hit the winning boundary to be 23 not out after the first Test of a two-match series at Lord's ended in a draw last week.

Victory gave New Zealand just a third win in 18 Test series in England and a first this century after their 1986 and 1999 triumphs.

By contrast, this was England's first series loss at home since a 2014 defeat by Sri Lanka.

England resumed on the brink of defeat at 122-9 in their second innings, a lead of just 37 runs, after a top-order collapse that had seen them slump to 76-7.

Stone then fell for his overnight 15 when he edged left-arm quick Trent Boult and was caught behind, with James Anderson -- in his England record 162nd Test -- unbeaten on nought.

But the real damage had been done on Saturday when England's top-order failed in an innings where fast bowler Mark Wood's 29 was the top score.

Matt Henry, one of an extraordinary six changes to the New Zealand side that played at Lord's, took the first three wickets to fall in a return of 3-36, with Neil Wagner following up with 3-18.

Such is the Blackcaps' strength in depth, however, that either bowler could be replaced by the rested Tim Southee when New Zealand face India in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton.

Brief scores England 1st Innings 303 (D Lawrence 81 no, R Burns 81; T Boult 4-85, M Henry 3-78) New Zealand 1st Innings 388 (W Young 82, D Conway 80, R Taylor 80; S Broad 4-48) England 2nd Innings 122 (N Wagner 3-18, M Henry 3-36) New Zealand 2nd Innings 41-2 result: New Zealand won by eight wicketsSeries: New Zealand win two-match series 1-0

Related Topics

India Injured Century World Sri Lanka Young Southampton Lawrence Lead Conway Anderson N Wagner Sunday National University Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

2 hours ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

2 hours ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

2 hours ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.