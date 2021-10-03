UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Tightens Travel Rules As Covid Spreads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:20 AM

New Zealand tightens travel rules as Covid spreads

Wellington, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of Covid-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus.

"We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," Covid-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.

The national flag carrier Air New Zealand also announced it was introducing a "no jab, no fly" policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1.

The country has been hugely successful at containing the virus -- reporting just 27 deaths in a population of five million -- thanks to tight border controls and lockdowns, allowing pre-pandemic life to mostly resume.

But the upped border restrictions come as Hamilton city and neighbouring Raglan town were put into a five-day lockdown, with only essential movement permitted, after two people tested positive.

The cases are not believed to be connected to the latest outbreak in Auckland, 160 kilometres away.

The city of two million has been in lockdown for nearly seven weeks as officials grapple with an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has so far infected 1,320 people.

About 2,000 people attended an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland over the weekend, with Jacinda Ardern describing the demonstration as "a complete slap in the face" for people who had been abiding by the strict rules banning public gatherings.

"It was illegal and also it was morally wrong," the prime minister said.

New Zealand is pursuing a "Covid zero" elimination strategy.

It had been free of community transmission for six months before the latest Auckland outbreak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hamilton Auckland February Border Sunday All From Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

1 hour ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

9 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

9 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

10 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.