New Zealand To Have 1 Mln More Pfizer Doses In July

Tue 08th June 2021

New Zealand to have 1 mln more Pfizer doses in July

WELLINGTON, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) --:Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday.

"These consignments will double the total number of Pfizer doses we have received this year to more than 1.9 million, enough to fully vaccinate almost 1 million Kiwis," Hipkins said in a statement.

"The doses will arrive in weekly drops, ramping up in quantity from mid-July as we start to move to the wider population roll out," Hipkins said.

With the new batches, the government will start the vaccination of a new group which is everyone over the age of 65 and people with disabilities and some underlying health conditions. It's a group of more than 1 million people and will take time to work through, he said.

Around 20,000 doses a day were currently being administered and the Pfizer deliveries throughout July will enable this to increase significantly. At the peak of the program in August and September 50,000 doses are expected to be administered per day, the minister said.

