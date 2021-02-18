UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Issue Free Period Products In Schools

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

New Zealand to issue free period products in schools

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand will distribute free sanitary products in schools to combat "period poverty" among the disadvantaged, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday.

Ardern said research showed about one in 12 young people skipped school because they did not have access to period products.

"Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said.

"Providing free period products at school is one way the government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children's wellbeing." She said the programme, which begins in June and will cost NZ$25 million (US$18 million) over three years, followed a successful pilot scheme that started last year.

Ardern said participants in the pilot showed increased engagement at school and improved educational outcomes.

Period poverty occurs when women and girls lack the money for tampons, pads or menstrual cups, or medication for cramps.

Globally, campaigners say the issue has a direct effect on girls' education, with a knock-on impact on work opportunities, thus deepening gender inequality.

Scotland last year became the first country in the world to provide universal access to free period products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education Young Money June Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Gambian President on Inde ..

11 minutes ago

Brazil reports 56,766 new coronavirus cases

11 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

26 minutes ago

Samsung announces ‘Burque Corporation’ as an a ..

29 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.