New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia on April 18: PM Ardern

Wellington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand approved quarantine-free travel with Australia Tuesday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a two-way corridor for trans-Tasman travel will begin on the night of April 18.

"I can confirm that quarantine-free travel will begin in just under two weeks, at 11:59pm on April 18," Ardern announced after the date was confirmed by her cabinet.