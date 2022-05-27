New Zealand to provide 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster for most vulnerable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealanders who are at high risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday.

A second booster dose may be beneficial for those most at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and with a gap of six months from their previous booster.

The vast majority of these people become eligible from July, according to the Ministry of Health.

"A booster is important for our most vulnerable as we move into the winter peak," said a ministry statement, adding that several hundred thousand people will be eligible, which includes the older population, residents of aged care facilities and disability care facilities aged 16 years and over, and severely immunocompromised people.