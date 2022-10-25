UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Try-machine Woodman Dazzles All Blacks' Legend Kirwan

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :All Blacks legend John Kirwan rates New Zealand try-machine Portia Woodman as one of the greatest wings in rugby after her eye-catching exploits at the women's World Cup.

Woodman has scored five tries in the tournament with her blockbusting runs for the hosts, who face Wales in a quarter-final in Whangarei on Saturday.

"She is one of the best wingers across both genders," said Kirwan, 57, who won the inaugural Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks on home soil in 1987.

"If you go through a list of what makes a great winger, she has it all: pace, power, step, fend, acceleration, aggressiveness in contact," Kirwan told AFP.

"It's a winger's job to score tries and she takes every try which is there for the taking." Kirwan scored 35 tries in 63 Tests for New Zealand, compared to Woodman's 32 tries in 21 appearances for the Black Ferns, which includes five seven in a warm-up before the tournament against Japan.

After claiming a hat-trick in the opening victory over Australia, Woodman scored two more in a 56-12 pool win against Wales, their opponents again on Saturday.

Woodman was top-scorer with 13 tries when New Zealand won the 2017 women's Rugby World Cup, including eight in one game. But disaster struck the following year when she ruptured her Achilles tendon.

After a long spell on the sidelines, Woodman returned to help New Zealand win Olympic gold in Tokyo last year.

Kirwan suffered a similar injury towards the end of his career and said recovery can be tough.

"I snapped my Achilles and was never the same, from an acceleration point of view," Kirwan said.

"I really admire her for coming back, because it's not only physical but also psychological."

