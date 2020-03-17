UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Unveils $7.3 Bn Pandemic Stimulus Package

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand unveils $7.3 bn pandemic stimulus package

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand announced a NZ$12.1 billion (US$7.3 billion) stimulus package Tuesday to counter the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson conceded "recession is almost certain" but said the package -- which focuses on wage subsidies, tax breaks and a boost to healthcare -- would help cushion its impact.

Robertson likened the government's response to a defensive tackle from the country's famous All Blacks rugby union team.

"We are in for a fight against an outside force beyond our control that is wreaking havoc around the globe, we are up for that fight," he told parliament.

"There is no better defensive line than the All Blacks and it is just the same with our people as we face this virus.

" He said the package was just the first step in the government's economic response, with further stimulus set to be announced in the annual budget in May.

Wage subsidies for businesses hit by a virus-induced downturn total NZ$5.1 billion, while welfare recipients will receive about NZ$2.8 billion in additional payments.

Business tax breaks also total about NZ$2.8 billion, with the balance going to measures such as additional healthcare and a $600 million package for the aviation industry.

Robertson said the aviation support did not include direct government subsidies for Air New Zealand, which on Monday announced it was scaling back to a skeleton operation throughout the crisis.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Same May All From Government Industry Billion Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to t ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

10 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.