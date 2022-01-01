New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday: T.

Latham c Liton b Shoriful 1 W. Young run out (Najmul/Liton) 52 D. Conway c Liton b Mominul 122 R. Taylor c Shadman b Shoriful 31 H. Nicholls not out 32 T.

Blundell b Ebadot 11 Extras: (b1, lb3, w2, nb3) 9 Total: (five wickets; 87.3 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Latham), 2-139 (Young), 3-189 (Taylor), 4-227 (Conway), 5-258 (Blundell) To bat: R.

Ravindra, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Taskin 20-5-61-0 (2nb), Shoriful 20-5-53-2, Ebadot 15.3-3-53-1 (1w), Mehidy 27-7-72-0 (1nb), Shanto 2-0-10-0, Mominul 3-0-5-1 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crown (NZL)