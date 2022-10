Christchurch, New Zealand, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after the Bangladesh innings in the Twenty20 tri-series international against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday:Bangladesh: 137-8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 33, Nurul Hasan 25 not out; Michael Bracewell 2-14, Trent Boult 2-25, Ish Sodhi 2-31, Tim Southee 2-34)Toss: New Zealand