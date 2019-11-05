UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V England 3rd T20 Scoreboard

New Zealand v England 3rd T20 scoreboard

Nelson, New Zealand, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after the New Zealand innings in the third Twenty20 international against England in Nelson on Tuesday.

New Zealand C. Munro c Mahmood b T. Curran 6 M. Guptill c T. Curran b Brown 33 T. Seifert b Parkinson 7 C. de Grandhomme c Banton b T. Curran 55 R. Taylor lbw Mahmood 27 J. Neesham b S. Curran 20 M. Santner run out (Billings) 15 T.

Southee not out 1 Extras: (lb6, w8, nb2) 16 Total: (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Guptill), 2-42 (Munro), 3-69 (Seifert), 4-135 (de Grandhomme), 5-162 (Taylor), 6-171 (Neesham), 7-180 (Santner) Bowling: S. Curran 4-0-29-1 (2w), T. Curran 4-0-29-2 (1w), Mahmood 4-0-49-1 (3w), Brown 4-0-34-1, Parkinson 2-0-14-1 (1w), Gregory 2-0-19-0 (2nb) Toss: New Zealand Series: 1-1 Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

