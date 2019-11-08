UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V England 4th T20 Scoreboard

Fri 08th November 2019

New Zealand v England 4th T20 scoreboard

Wellington, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard in the fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England in Napier on Friday: England T. Banton lbw Santner 31 J.

Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 8 D. Malan not out 103 E. Morgan c Mitchell b Southee 91 S. Billings not out 0 Extras: (lb3, w3, nb2) 8 Total: (for three wickets, 20 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Bairstow), 2-58 (Banton), 3-240 (Morgan) Bowling: Boult 4-0-35-0, Southee 4-0-47-1, Santner 4-0-32-2 (2w, 1nb), Tickner 4-0-50-0 (1nb), Sodhi 3-0-49-0, Mitchell 1-0-25-0 (1w) New Zealand M.

Guptill c Malan b T. Curran 27 C. Munro c Brown b Parkinson 30 T. Seifert c T. Curran b Jordan 3 C. de Grandhomme c Banton b Parkinson 7 R. Taylor c Banton b Brown 14 D.

Mitchell c Jordan b Parkinson 2 M.

Santner c Billings b S. Curran 10 T. Southee lbw Parkinson 39 I. Sodhi run out (Jordan) 9 T. Boult b Jordan 8 B. Tickner not out 5 Extras: (lb3, w8) 11 Total: (10 wickets, 16.5 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Guptill), 2-59 (Seifert), 3-70 (de Grandhomme), 4-70 (Munro), 5-78 (Mitchell), 6-89 (Taylor), 7-138 (Southee), 8-144 (Santner), 9-154 (Sodhi), 10-165 (Boult) Bowling: S.

Curran 4-0-36-1 (2w), T. Curran 3-0-26-1, Jordan 2.5-0-24-2 (w1), Parkinson 4-0-47-4, Brown 3-0-29-1 (w5) Toss: New Zealand result: England won by 76 runs Series: 2-2 with one match remaining Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

