New Zealand V England Second Test Scoreboard

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:00 AM

New Zealand v England second Test scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton on Monday: New Zealand 1st innings 375 (T.

Latham 105, D. Mitchell 73, B. Watling 55, R. Taylor 53; Broad 4-73, Woakes 3-83) England 1st innings (overnight 269-5) R. Burns run out (Raval/Watling) 101 D. Sibley lbw Southee 4 J. Denly c Watling b Henry 4 J.

Root c Nicholls b Santner 226 B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26 Z. Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1 O. Pope c Raval b Wagner 75 S. Curran not out 11 C. Woakes c Watling b Wagner 0 J. Archer b Wagner 8 C.

Broad b Wagner 0 Extras (b4, lb14, w1, nb1) 20 Total (all out; 162.5 overs) 476 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sibley), 2-24 (Denly), 3-201 (Burns), 4-245 (Stokes), 5-262 (Crawley), 6-455 (Pope), 7-458 (Root), 8-460 (Woakes), 9-476 (Archer), 10-476 (Broad) Bowling: Southee 37-4-90-2, Henry 33-6-87-1, Wagner 35.

5-3-124-5 1w), Mitchell 22-5-69-0 (1nb), Santner 35-4-88-1 New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham c Root b Woakes 18 J. Raval lbw 0 K. Williamson not out 37 R. Taylor not out 31 Extras: (b1, lb2, w2, p5) 10 Total: (two wickets; 34 overs) 96 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Raval), 2-28 (Latham) Bowling: Broad 5-0-18-0, Curran 8-1-26-1 (2w), Archer 7-0-19-0, Woakes 7-3-8-1, Stokes 6-1-17-0, J.

Denly 1-1-0-0 Toss: England Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

