(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the opening one-day international between New Zealand and India at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday: India 306-7 in 50 overs (S. Iyer 80, S. Dhawan 72, S. Gill 50; T. Southee 3-73, L. Ferguson 3-59) Toss: New Zealand