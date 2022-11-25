UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V India 1st ODI Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first of three one-day internationals between New Zealand and India at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday: India 306-7 in 50 overs (S.

Iyer 80, S. Dhawan 72, S. Gill 50; T. Southee 3-73, L. Ferguson 3-59) New Zealand 309-3 in 47.1 overs (T. Latham 145 not out, K. Williamson 94 not out; U. Malik 2-66, S. Thakur 1-63) Toss: New ZealandResult: New Zealand won by seven wickets

