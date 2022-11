New Zealand v India 3rd T20 scores

Napier, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between New Zealand and India in Napier on Tuesday: New Zealand 160 all out, 19.4 overs (D. Conway 59, G. Phillips 54; A. Singh 4-37, M. Siraj 4-17) India 75-4, nine overs (H. Pandya 30, S. Yadav 13; T. Southee 2-27, A. Milne 1-23) Toss: New ZealandResult: Draw under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain stopped play.

Series: India win series 1-0